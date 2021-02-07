House fire in North Fargo sends multiple people to the hospital

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo fire officials have spent over an hour battling a house fire in North Fargo.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 1014 Monte Carlo Drive North at around 9:40 p.m. on February 6th.

As of this posting, scanner traffic indicates the scene is winding down, and multiple people have been sent to the hospital.

Two dogs were trapped inside the home, but have been rescued.

