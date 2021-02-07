Advertisement

Experts say minimum wage increase could lead to more artificial intelligence

Money
Money(CNN)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Experts say that if minimum wage were to increase rapidly, there’s a good chance many big box stores will choose to invest in technology to cut costs.

Economy Professor Ryan Jockers says this is something we see already happening. However, at the moment artificial intelligence is predominantly used on the back end in places like warehouses.

However, he says if the cost to keep labor goes up, employers might opt to replace them with public-facing A.I.

“A really good example is going to be automated cashiers at grocery stores. Those are more and more available and happening more and more. Now, for example, when you go to Walmart in Mandan, you have a whole half of the check out being taken up by automated registers,” Jockers said.

Jockers says machines can replace multiple people which would significantly decrease labor costs over time.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo Public Schools
West Fargo High School teacher resigns after learning about police investigation
(UPDATE)- North Fargo house fire sends two people to hospital
House kills seven vaccine requirements bills
Danny Allen Bredell passed away on Friday, February 5th in Sanford Medical Center at the age of...
The Father of Mother’s Danny Allen Bredell passes away at age 73
WCAX
Minnesota State Patrol responds to vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Bagley

Latest News

(UPDATE)- North Fargo house fire sends two people to hospital
Minnesota hospitals are criticizing the state’s coronavirus vaccine distribution system as...
Hospitals criticize Minnesota COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Deer
Deer disease accelerates faster than officials expected
The North Dakota Senate has passed a bill that allows alcohol to be sold earlier on Sundays.
North Dakota Senate votes for earlier Sunday alcohol sales
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
49 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths reported in North Dakota