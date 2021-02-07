Deer disease accelerates faster than officials expected

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The growth of chronic wasting disease in North Dakota deer continues to accelerate and at a pace state wildlife officials didn’t expect would happen for years to come.

The state Game and Fish Department says 18 deer from last fall’s hunt tested positive for the fatal disease, up from 12 the previous year. The total number of cases since CWD was initially discovered in North Dakota in 2009 is 44 and 30 of those cases have occurred in the last two years.

Game and Fish Wildlife veterinarian Charlie Bahnson says officials expected this kind of increase, but thought it would come many years down the road.

