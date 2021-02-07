49 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths reported in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 49 new cases of COVID-19 along with no additional deaths in the state.

In total, 1,428 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state. Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 3.42 percent.

There are now 781 active cases in North Dakota, with 39 patients hospitalized. To see a full breakdown of the numbers, click here.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.