Woman sustains minor injuries following rollover crash

The vehicle ran off the right side of the road and rolled into a ditch.
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - A woman sustained minor injuries following a rollover crash.

It happened at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Co. Hwy. 1 and Silver Ridge Rd. 27-year-old Kayla Thompson stated that she was traveling at around 45 miles per hour when she lost control of her vehicle due to slippery road conditions. Her vehicle ran off the right side of the road and rolled into a ditch. She was taken to the Lake Region Emergency Room for treatment.

Thompson was issued citations for Driving After Revocation, Duty to drive with due care, and no insurance.

