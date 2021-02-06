Advertisement

West Fargo High School teacher resigns after learning about police investigation

Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A spokesperson with the West Fargo Public School District says on Tuesday, February 2nd, the West Fargo Police Department served a warrant to Ron Thompson, a teacher at Sheyenne and West Fargo High Schools.

After the meeting with police, Mr. Thompson submitted a letter of resignation, effective immediately. The School Board will take action on Mr. Thompson’s release at their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, February 8th.

On Tuesday, a letter was also sent out from the West Fargo High School Principal Jenn Fremstad asking staff that if they see Mr. Thompson on campus or if he reaches out to any staff or students, to contact administration immediately.

The school spokesperson says because this is both a personnel matter and an open investigation with police, the WF School District will not be commenting any further at this time.

