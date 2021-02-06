UND, Alerus Center announce game day protocols for 2021 spring season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) - The University of North Dakota athletics department, in conjunction with Alerus Center, have developed and launched new game day procedures in the interest of health and safety during the upcoming spring football season.

UND will allow spectator seating to approximately 32 percent of capacity and accommodate up to 4,000 spectators, beginning with the first home game on Saturday, Feb. 20 vs. Southern Illinois at noon. The 4,000 capacity was determined based on facility configuration and the ability to maintain physical distancing for fans.

North Dakota and Alerus Center developed these game day procedures and worked with university, local and state officials as well as the NCAA guidelines to mitigate risk for attendees, student athletes and staff.

“Playing football in the winter/spring will certainly be unique for us all,” said North Dakota Director of Athletics Bill Chaves. “As always, we appreciate our relationship with Spectra in trying to provide a top-notch Division I football environment for all of our fans and supporters. For this spring season, our top priority for the health and safety of everyone attending games is to follow COVID guidelines, which includes manifesting Alerus Center so that physical distancing can be maintained. We are tremendously excited about playing our first Missouri Valley Football Conference season.”

Collecting Your Tickets

Season ticket holders who opted in for the 2021 spring season should start watching their mail as tickets and parking passes will start hitting the mail this week.

Student football tickets are complimentary and offered in pairs for each home football game. Tickets can be redeemed through a student’s Green and White Account the Monday prior to each home game starting at 9 p.m. All student seating will be reserved. For more information on student tickets visit www.fightinghawks.com/students.

If available, additional single-game tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. for the general public. In order to ensure your choice of game and seat, as well as helping alleviate crowding at entrances, please visit www.ticketmaster.com. Single-game tickets will also be available at the Alerus Center box office on game day, subject to availability. The box office will open three hours prior to kickoff. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online or in person to avoid congregation at the box office.

Usual season ticket locations may not be available for some ticket holders. Seating will be spaced out through all sections of Alerus Center in pods in an effort to maintain physical distancing between groups of fans.

Tailgating and Reserved Parking

Tailgating will not be allowed in any parking lots at this time. There will be no recreational vehicles, buses or trailers allowed in the parking lots.

Members of the North Dakota Champions Club, VIPs and suite holders will receive their parking tags in the mail prior to UND’s first home game on Feb. 20. In order to ensure your reserved parking spot, you must have that tag displayed upon arriving to the facility.

General Parking and Stadium Entrance

All parking lots will open two hours prior to kickoff. General admission parking will be available for $10 per spot on a first-come, first-served basis.

Bags are discouraged, and patrons should be mindful of bag size restrictions outlined in Alerus Center event guidelines and policies (https://www.aleruscenter.com/plan-your-visit/frequently-asked-questions). All fans are subject to search upon entrance to the facility.

Masks and Physical Distancing on the Concourse

Masks will be required upon entering Alerus Center and must be worn throughout the duration of the game unless actively eating or drinking. For those that do not have a mask, one will be provided.

Alerus Center will have select concession stands open, including alcohol sales and a variety of food items, with additional protection measures at each location, hand sanitizer will be available near entrances and restrooms, and floor stickers will provide guidance for fans to safely distance from others. For more information on Alerus Center COVID-19 mitigation efforts, please visit https://www.aleruscenter.com/covid-19-updates.

Game programs will not be available for sale, but a free digital game program will be accessible through the Fighting Hawks mobile app. The app is free to download from the Apple and Google Play stores.

Fighting Hawks on the Air

Fans who do not have tickets are encouraged to tune into each game through the Home of Economy Radio Network across the state and beyond through the Fighting Hawks app.

UND’s first three home games, as well as the road contest against North Dakota State on March 20, will be carried live on MidcoSN across the region while the finale against Missouri State can be seen nationally on MVFC TV. All eight matchups are streamed through either ESPN 3 or ESPN+, the official streaming partner of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

