Slick roads causes teen to lose control of vehicle

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - A 17-year-old driver is OK after being in a rollover crash.

It happened at around 8:45 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Co. Hwy. 27 and Melody Dr. The driver was traveling at around 50 miles per hour when he lost control of his vehicle due to slippery road conditions. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road and rolled into a ditch.

The vehicle was moderately damaged.

