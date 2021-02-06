Advertisement

Slick roads causes teen to lose control of vehicle

A 17-year-old driver is OK after being in a rollover crash.
A 17-year-old driver is OK after being in a rollover crash.(MGN Online)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MINNESOTA (Valley News Live) - A 17-year-old driver is OK after being in a rollover crash.

It happened at around 8:45 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Co. Hwy. 27 and Melody Dr. The driver was traveling at around 50 miles per hour when he lost control of his vehicle due to slippery road conditions. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road and rolled into a ditch.

The vehicle was moderately damaged.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Ruddell
UPDATE: Man turns himself in to police
Stutsman County Sheriff's Dept. badge.
Man dies in grain bin accident
Cody Plumlee
Fargo man is now facing a murder charge in domestic violence case
Fargo police on scene for reports of shots fired on the north side.
Police Investigating Reports of Shots Fired in North Fargo
News - Man dies after crashing with train in Otter Tail Co.
Man dies after crashing with train in Otter Tail Co.

Latest News

The vehicle ran off the right side of the road and rolled into a ditch.
Woman sustains minor injuries following rollover crash
Audubon, MN burglary suspect
Becker County Sheriff’s Office looking for burglary suspect
Point of View February 5 - Part 1
Point of View February 5 - Part 1
Point of View February 5 - Part 3
Point of View February 5 - Part 3