Pandemic drives increase in visits to Minnesota food shelves

Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota’s food shelves saw a big jump in need in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic instability.

Hunger Solutions Minnesota collects data from 350 food shelves across the state. Its annual report says they saw a record 3.8 million visits in 2020, up 7% from the year before, led by a 31% jump in visits by older people.

The group’s executive director is Colleen Moriarity. She says those numbers represent both the “great need” statewide and the “great work” by programs to adapt how they provide services and to take advantage of state and federal COVID-19 relief funding.

