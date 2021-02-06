NDSU Men’s Track & Field Ranked 18th Nationally
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State men’s track & field team is ranked 18th in the latest national rating index released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week.
NDSU’s national ranking is based on the potential for team points at the NCAA Indoor Championships, scheduled for March 11-13 in Fayetteville, Ark.
Senior thrower Alex Talley owns the highest ranks on the national performance list this season for the Bison, standing at No. 1 in the NCAA in the weight throw and No. 3 in the shot put. Trevor Otterdahl is No. 9 in the nation in the weight throw, and Kristoffer Thomsen and Maxwell Otterdahl are No. 13 and No. 18, respectively, in the shot put.
In all, the Bison men have achieved seven individual performances that rank in the NCAA’s Top 25 this season.
USTFCCCA National Track & Field Rating Index
1. Oregon
2. Arkansas
3. LSU
4. Texas Tech
5. Florida State
6. Ole Miss
7. North Carolina A&T
8. Tennessee
9. Georgia
10. Texas A&M
11. Texas
12. USC
13. TCU
14. Iowa
15. Alabama
16. Iowa State
17. BYU
18. North Dakota State
19. Arizona State
20. Baylor
21. Kansas State
22. Kentucky
23. Oklahoma
24. Indiana
25. Syracuse
