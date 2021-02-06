Advertisement

NDSU Men’s Track & Field Ranked 18th Nationally

(KVLY)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) - The North Dakota State men’s track & field team is ranked 18th in the latest national rating index released by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week.

NDSU’s national ranking is based on the potential for team points at the NCAA Indoor Championships, scheduled for March 11-13 in Fayetteville, Ark.

Senior thrower Alex Talley owns the highest ranks on the national performance list this season for the Bison, standing at No. 1 in the NCAA in the weight throw and No. 3 in the shot put. Trevor Otterdahl is No. 9 in the nation in the weight throw, and Kristoffer Thomsen and Maxwell Otterdahl are No. 13 and No. 18, respectively, in the shot put.

In all, the Bison men have achieved seven individual performances that rank in the NCAA’s Top 25 this season.

USTFCCCA National Track & Field Rating Index

1. Oregon

2. Arkansas

3. LSU

4. Texas Tech

5. Florida State

6. Ole Miss

7. North Carolina A&T

8. Tennessee

9. Georgia

10. Texas A&M

11. Texas

12. USC

13. TCU

14. Iowa

15. Alabama

16. Iowa State

17. BYU

18. North Dakota State

19. Arizona State

20. Baylor

21. Kansas State

22. Kentucky

23. Oklahoma

24. Indiana

25. Syracuse

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

