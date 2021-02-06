Minnesota State Patrol responds to vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Bagley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State Patrol responds to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident just before 4:30pm Friday afternoon in Bagley.

The Ford Windstar, driven by 80-year-old Leimona Mae Martin of Bagley, was traveling north on Highway 92.

While making a turn on westbound Highway 2, Martin’s vehicle collided with the pedestrian, identified as 58-year old Brenda J Gabrelcik of Bagley, in the crosswalk.

Gabrelcik was sent to Sanford Bagley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not involved in the incident.

Bagley Police, Bagley Fire and Bagley Sanford ambulance also responded to this incident.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.