Minnesota State Patrol responds to vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Bagley

The 80-year-old driver’s vehicle collided with the 58 year old pedestrian, sending her to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota State Patrol responds to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident just before 4:30pm Friday afternoon in Bagley.

The Ford Windstar, driven by 80-year-old Leimona Mae Martin of Bagley, was traveling north on Highway 92.

While making a turn on westbound Highway 2, Martin’s vehicle collided with the pedestrian, identified as 58-year old Brenda J Gabrelcik of Bagley, in the crosswalk.

Gabrelcik was sent to Sanford Bagley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not involved in the incident.

Bagley Police, Bagley Fire and Bagley Sanford ambulance also responded to this incident.

