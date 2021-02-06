Minnesota governor deploys Guard for Chauvin trial security

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Gov. Tim Walz has authorized the Minnesota National Guard to deploy in preparation for potential civil unrest during the upcoming trials of four ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd last summer. The Democratic governor’s executive order authorizes the deployment of an unspecified number of troops in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

They would serve during both the trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin, which is scheduled to begin March 8, and three other former officers scheduled for trial in August. Authorities have been preparing for months, fearing a repeat of violence that erupted after Floyd’s death last May.

