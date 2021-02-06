Freezing for a good reason

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Weeks ago when the F-M Legion Riders and local law enforcement were planning a weekend to spend sleeping outdoors, they couldn’t have imagined contending with arctic blast temperatures.

Still, they’re sticking to the plan and it’s all for a good cause.

“Everybody staying in that tent is making an effort. We’re all going to make a small difference on this,” F-M Legion Rider Tom Krabbenhoft says. “If we do this again next year, hopefully we’ll make a big difference.”

The group will be spending the night in a tent, outside the Moorhead American Legion in hopes to bring awareness to veteran suicide prevention and homelessness.

“It warms us to be able to do all the good we’re doing,” F-M Legion Rider Doug Dietrich says.

They’re not in it alone. Both Clay and Cass County Sheriffs are joining in for the cause.

“I just hope both sheriffs don’t snore because they’re going to be in the tent with us,” F-M Legion Rider Marc Simonet says with a laugh.

That is, if they’re able to sleep at all with temperatures well below zero across the Valley.

“If it was 30 or 40 degrees out people would probably look at it and say, ‘Oh, that’s not so bad,’” Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says. “With temperatures as low as they are tonight, it really gives us a good feeling for what it would be to stay out on a night like tonight if you were homeless.”

The event lasts until Sunday at noon and the 44 hours signifies the 22 veterans that commit suicide each day.

“We’re just here to have a little bit of fun, get to know some people in our community and raise awareness for two good causes,” Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says.

One hour into the event and the group filled half a truck with clothes and raised more than $1,000.

“I’m going to sleep like a baby,” Krabbenhoft says. “I’ll wake up every 15 minutes and cry.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Moorhead American Legion anytime. They’re looking for cash, food and winter clothing donations. Staff, guests and volunteers with the the new Life Center will also be spending the night in the cold next Wednesday in order to raise awareness.

