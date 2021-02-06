Bison Stifle Oral Roberts for 61-54 Victory

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) -The North Dakota State men’s basketball team held Oral Roberts to a season-low 54 points on Friday night, grinding out a 61-54 victory inside the Scheels Center.

NDSU improved to 9-2 in Summit League play, while ORU fell to 6-3.

The Bison shot 37.5 percent for the game, but limited the Golden Eagles to their second-lowest shooting percentage of the season at 33 percent.

Playing in his first game since Jan. 16, sophomore Maleeck Harden-Hayes led the Bison with 15 points and a career-high nine rebounds. Junior Sam Griesel added 13 points and eight boards for NDSU, and Jarius Cook scored 11.

Kevin Obanor (26 points) and Max Abmas (20 points) combined for 46 of ORU’s 54 points.

NDSU led for 38 of the game’s 40 minutes. The Bison raced out to a 21-6 lead in the first eight minutes, but saw that margin dwindle to 28-24 at halftime.

An 11-2 Bison run to open the second half put NDSU ahead 39-26 with 17 minutes remaining. The Golden Eagles battled all the way back to tie the game at 51-51 on a three-pointer by RJ Glasper with 3:37 left. Following a timeout, NDSU’s Tyree Eady drained a three-pointer on the next possession to put the Bison up 54-51, and NDSU led the rest of the way.

The two teams play again Saturday night in Fargo, with tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m. following the women’s game between NDSU and ORU.

