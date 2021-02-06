Bill Protects Businesses from COVID-19 Lawsuits

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The National Federation of Independent Businesses is celebrating North Dakota’s first step toward turning House Bill 1175 into law.

The bill would extend legal protections to businesses from lawsuits related to COVID-19 but not everyone is happy about Friday’s vote.

Josh Askvig with the AARP says the bill would effectively ban seniors from litigating against long-term care facilities if COVID-19 was involved in the case. He says now is not a good time for restricting senior rights when there are fewer people looking out for seniors.

“We’ve had restricted visitation. The North Dakota Long-term Care Ombudsman, or the watchdog for the state, has had restricted access. And many times individuals in long term care facilities are unable to advocate for themselves,” said Askvig.

In a written statement the NFIB said: “Liability protection would not be extended to those businesses exhibiting gross misconduct or negligence.”

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.