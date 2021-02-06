Arctic Air is Here to Stay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: SUNDAY: Sunday morning’s temperatures could fall to as low as -20 in the cold spots, only warming into the negative teens Sunday afternoon. There will be more clouds that sunshine.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Cold air persists all week long, with Monday morning again bringing temperatures to near 20 below zero. Temperatures look to stay below zero with highs in the negative single digits. Cold air remains on Tuesday with high pressure and some sunshine, with lows around 10 to 20 below zero and highs near zero.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: The “warm up” to near zero will be short-lived as temperatures fall again on Wednesday as more arctic high pressure pushes in. Morning lows will still be in the teens below zero all week with highs in the single digits below zero. A few flurries are possible on Wednesday - mainly to the south, and skies remain on the cloudier side for the second half of the week.

SATURDAY: A bit more sunshine is in store for Saturday, but not warmer temperatures. Saturday morning will be around 20 below zero, and we stay in the single digits below zero into the afternoon hours.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cold. Dangerous wind chills. Low: -20. High: -10.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds. Continued cold and dangerous wind chills. Low: -19. High: -2.

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Cold. Low: -17. High: -1.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly cloudy. Cold. Low: -15. High: -3.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold. Low: -16. High: -4.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cold. Low: -17. High: -5.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Cold. Low: -20. High: -3.