Advertisement

Woman named Karen arrested for trespassing after refusing to wear mask in Northeast Ohio grocery store

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Parma Heights woman is facing several criminal charges after she refused to wear a mask inside a Northeast Ohio grocery store.

According to Brook Park police, Karen Turner was arrested on Jan. 18 at the Marc’s on Smith Road for refusing to leave after being asked by employees because she was in violation of the store’s mask policy.

Body camera video obtained by 19 News shows Turner refusing to leave or provide identification to Brook Park officers. She then continued to resist police as they escorted her to a cruiser.

Court records filed with the Berea Municipal Court show that Turner pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, and failure to disclose information.

Turner was released on a $5,000 bond and has another court appearance scheduled on Feb. 8.

Ironically, the woman’s first name is synonymous for slang that became a popular meme during the coronavirus pandemic describing a person displaying privilege and who typically ignores face covering orders in public.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statewide mask order in July 2020 requiring all individuals to wear facial coverings at all times in public when social distancing is not possible.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Ruddell
UPDATE: Man turns himself in to police
Stutsman County Sheriff's Dept. badge.
Man dies in grain bin accident
Cody Plumlee
Fargo man is now facing a murder charge in domestic violence case
Fargo police on scene for reports of shots fired on the north side.
Police Investigating Reports of Shots Fired in North Fargo
News - Man dies after crashing with train in Otter Tail Co.
Man dies after crashing with train in Otter Tail Co.

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden to head to Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel
Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or...
Authorities arrest woman accused of giving instructions to Capitol rioters
The Canadian government has extended a ban on cruise ships through February 2022.
Canada blocks cruise ships for a year, ending Alaska trips
Sports Bar & Grill
Local police not actively looking for COVID capacity violations over Super Bowl weekend
Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or...
Authorities arrest woman accused of giving instructions to Capitol rioters