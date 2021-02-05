Advertisement

Violate new TSA mask requirement and it could cost you

The federal mask requirement took effect this week
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you violate the new federal transportation face mask requirement, you may have to pay a fine.

The Transportation Security Administration says the first offense is $250 and can grow to $1,500 for repeated violations.

These penalties may be in addition to others imposed by the airlines themselves.

Some have banned passengers who do not follow the rules.

The Federal Aviation Administration also says it will crack down on anyone who disrupts a flight over wearing a mask.

The federal mask requirement took effect this week. It requires face coverings on trains, airplanes, and buses, as well as their hubs.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Ruddell
UPDATE: Man turns himself in to police
Stutsman County Sheriff's Dept. badge.
Man dies in grain bin accident
Cody Plumlee
Fargo man is now facing a murder charge in domestic violence case
Fargo police on scene for reports of shots fired on the north side.
Police Investigating Reports of Shots Fired in North Fargo
News - Man dies after crashing with train in Otter Tail Co.
Man dies after crashing with train in Otter Tail Co.

Latest News

MN COVID
1,054 new Covid cases, 22 more deaths in Minnesota
Coronavirus
91 new Covid cases, 4 more deaths in North Dakota
A man is barricaded in a home with a rifle after shooting three officers Thursday, authorities...
Police: 3 officers shot by suspect who barricaded in home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Fiercely divided House kicks Greene off both her committees
Greene says the House stripped her constituents of their voices by removing her from two...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on free speech