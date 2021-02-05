Victim identified in deadly train-car crash

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) -

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a train-car crash.

Deputies say 60-year-old Joseph Mack from Ottertail, MN was killed when the pickup he was in was struck by a northbound Canadian Pacific train.

The crash happened just before 9 on Thursday morning.

The collision happened at the railroad crossing on 308th Street, near the intersection with 460th Avenue (southeast of Otter Tail City).

Investigators say the vehicle was struck on the passenger side, and it was badly damaged in the collision.

Mack was the lone occupant of the vehicle. Deputies say he sustained fatal injuries in the crash, and he passed away at the scene.

Neither of the two Canadian Pacific train crew personnel were injured.

