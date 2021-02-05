Advertisement

Senator John Hoeven Seeking 3rd Term

Senator John Hoeven Seeking 3rd Term
Senator John Hoeven Seeking 3rd Term(KVLY)
By Cordell Wagner
Published: Feb. 5, 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota U.S. Senator John Hoeven wants another six years in Washington. He is seeking

re-election to his third term. He was first elected in 2010, and succeeded longtime Democratic Byron Dorgan, who retired. Hoeven

is a member of the Senate Agriculture, Appropriations, Energy, and Indian Affairs Committees. He served as North Dakota’s

Governor from 2000 to 2010

