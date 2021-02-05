Scale house fire under investigation near beet pile

NEAR BORUP, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A structure fire near a beet pile close to Borup is under investigation by the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.

Dispatch logs show a fire was called in around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2 to the 16200 block of 70th St. N. in Borup. A check of that address shows it’s a beet pile site.

A viewer tells Valley News Live the scale house on site is destroyed following that fire.

No other information is available at this time.

