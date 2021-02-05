Parkland shooting survivor challenges MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Parkland high school shooting survivor and gun control advocate David Hogg is squaring off with MyPillow creator Mike Lindell.

20-year-old Hogg says he is considering whether to launch his own pillow company to compete against the embattled bedding company, MyPillow.

The MyPillow company has lost financial value since CEO and founder, Mike Lindell, showed his unwavering support of former President Donald Trump.

In a tweet Thursday Hogg wrote, “Mike the ‘My Pillow guy’ this pillow fight just got very real.”

Hogg says the competing company is in its very early stages, with a website coming in the next few weeks.

