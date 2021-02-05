Advertisement

Parkland shooting survivor challenges MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow: "They're trying to cancel me out."
Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow: "They're trying to cancel me out."(Source: MyPillow, CNN)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Parkland high school shooting survivor and gun control advocate David Hogg is squaring off with MyPillow creator Mike Lindell.

20-year-old Hogg says he is considering whether to launch his own pillow company to compete against the embattled bedding company, MyPillow.

The MyPillow company has lost financial value since CEO and founder, Mike Lindell, showed his unwavering support of former President Donald Trump.

In a tweet Thursday Hogg wrote, “Mike the ‘My Pillow guy’ this pillow fight just got very real.”

Hogg says the competing company is in its very early stages, with a website coming in the next few weeks.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Ruddell
UPDATE: Man turns himself in to police
Stutsman County Sheriff's Dept. badge.
Man dies in grain bin accident
Fargo police on scene for reports of shots fired on the north side.
Police Investigating Reports of Shots Fired in North Fargo
Cody Plumlee
Fargo man is now facing a murder charge in domestic violence case
News - Man dies after crashing with train in Otter Tail Co.
Man dies after crashing with train in Otter Tail Co.

Latest News

Senator John Hoeven Seeking 3rd Term
Senator John Hoeven Seeking 3rd Term
Weather - Valley Today - February 5
Weather - Valley Today - February 5
AP Newsroom
Scale house fire under investigation near beet pile
North Dakota's State Legislature
Find out how to watch the legislative session live