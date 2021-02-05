Local police not actively looking for COVID capacity violations over Super Bowl weekend

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Local police departments say they won’t be proactively looking for COVID-19 capacity violations at area bars and restaurants this weekend, but they say that doesn’t mean they’re turning a blind eye.

With North Dakota now in the ‘green’ level, bars and restaurants are now able to operate with 80 percent capacity.

Fargo Police say their officers have been directed to go into any bar that appears over capacity, but only if they have time and their calls for service numbers are low.

Fargo Police say their officers have continued throughout the pandemic to conduct weekly bar checks in the city.

West Fargo Police say there is no penalty for non-compliance.

In Minnesota, bars and restaurants can can serve 50% capacity, but have 10 p.m. curfews and caps of six-person tables and two-person bar groups spread 6 feet apart.

Moorhead Police say their officers don’t proactively look for non-compliant bars, but say their officers do take complaints. MPD says once the complaint is documented, it is then forwarded to the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office.

Moorhead Police say they hope the local bars and restaurant owners continue to do the right thing this Super Bowl weekend.

