Find out how to watch the legislative session live

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The COVID-19 pandemic has made life more difficult in many ways, but it’s also made at least one thing easier: access to North Dakota’s state legislature. It’s now possible to listen in on this legislative session without ever stepping foot inside the Capitol.

Most people can agree transparency and accessibility to government are important cornerstones of American democracy. And North Dakota is upgrading its technology to make sure you can view and participate in the lawmaking process no matter where you are.

Karen Ehrens works from home and has been cautious about venturing out during the pandemic, but she still wanted to be involved in the legislative session. Technological advances at the State Capitol have allowed her to remotely testify twice on matters important to her and her work.

“I think I was the first one to provide the testimony for that particular committee, so it was a little awkward. But by the second time I did it, it was much more smooth,” said active community member Karen Ehrens.

Watching testimonies and floor votes are easier than ever as well. Everything is live streamed, all you have to do is click the link and find which committee you’d like to watch. Lawmakers said this is the most transparent session they’ve ever seen.

“You can watch the committee meetings which you could never do before unless you’ve showed up in person. So there’s a lot more transparency,” said Rep. Mark Owens, R-Grand Forks.

With all of the past hearings available as recordings as well, what’s said in the committee hearings is permanently on record.

“If there is one positive thing from the pandemic, it’s that there are now cameras. People who live outside of Bismarck are more able to participate. People who may have disabilities may be more able to participate,” said Ehrens.

She said more could be done, however, to help those who may not have access to computers or the internet. To watch committee hearings, submit testimony, check the legislative session schedule, and find bills you can go to legis.nd.gov.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.