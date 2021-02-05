CDC releases new app to personalize health check-ins after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The CDC releases a new tool to track vaccine side effects and even remind you of your second dose after receiving the first one.

V-safe is a smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after you receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Through v-safe, you can quickly tell CDC if you have any side effects after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Depending on your answers, someone from CDC may call to check on you and get more information.

V-safe cannot schedule vaccine appointments, including second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

If you need to schedule, reschedule, or cancel a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, contact the location that set up your appointment or a vaccine provider in your area.

This may be your state or local health department, employer, or vaccine provider.

To sign up, head go to vsafe.cdc.gov.

Read the onscreen instructions and click Get Started.

If you complete your registration before 2:00pm, v-safe will start your initial health check-in around 2:00pm that day.

If you register after 2:00pm, v-safe will start your initial health check-in immediately after you register.

You just have to follow the instructions.

When you receive a v-safe check-in text message on your smartphone, click the link when you’re ready.

Links to v-safe daily surveys expire at 11:59pm local time on the day you received the link.

Links to weekly surveys expire at 11:59pm local time on day six after you received the link.

