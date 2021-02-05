Advertisement

Authorities arrest woman accused of giving instructions to Capitol rioters

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Authorities have arrested a Pennsylvania woman who they say used a megaphone to give instructions to rioters during the Capitol insurrection.

Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

She admitted in an interview with the New Yorker that she was the woman seen on video giving directions to other rioters on where to go inside the Capitol building to avoid police barricades. Powell implied she was trying to help direct people so fewer individuals would be hurt or killed.

Prosecutors want to detain her because they say she is a flight risk and “a danger to any other person or the community.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Ruddell
UPDATE: Man turns himself in to police
Stutsman County Sheriff's Dept. badge.
Man dies in grain bin accident
Cody Plumlee
Fargo man is now facing a murder charge in domestic violence case
Fargo police on scene for reports of shots fired on the north side.
Police Investigating Reports of Shots Fired in North Fargo
News - Man dies after crashing with train in Otter Tail Co.
Man dies after crashing with train in Otter Tail Co.

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden to head to Delaware as CDC recommends avoiding travel
The Canadian government has extended a ban on cruise ships through February 2022.
Canada blocks cruise ships for a year, ending Alaska trips
Sports Bar & Grill
Local police not actively looking for COVID capacity violations over Super Bowl weekend
Rachel Marie Powell faces charges including obstruction, entering a restricted building or...
Authorities arrest woman accused of giving instructions to Capitol rioters