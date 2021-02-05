91 new Covid cases, 4 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 91 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths in the state.

In total, 1,426 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 8 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 1.74 percent.

There are now 892 active cases in North Dakota, with 33 patients hospitalized.

