91 new Covid cases, 4 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 91 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths in the state.

In total, 1,426 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 8 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 1.74 percent.

There are now 892 active cases in North Dakota, with 33 patients hospitalized.

