Silver Alert cancelled for missing Bismarck man

BISMARCK, N.D.

Bismarck Police say a missing elderly man has been found safe.

The Silver Alert was issued for 70-year-old Theodore Heath on February 3rd.

Police cancelled the alert Thursday morning.

Original story:

The Bismarck Police Department is asking you to be on the look-out for a missing man from Bismarck, North Dakota.

Authorities say Theodore Heath is 70 years old, white, 6′1″, 212 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair.

His last known whereabouts were at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living Facility. That address is 3406 Dominion Street in Bismarck.

Heath does not currently have a vehicle, is believed to be on foot and does not have clothing for the weather. He was last seen wearing a Vietnam Veteran baseball hat, red or blue jacket and a face mask that has a husky dog on it.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701- 223-1212.

The above Silver Alert information is available to the public by calling 511 and at www.ndresponse.gov/alert

