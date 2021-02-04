Advertisement

Police: US marshal shot in Baltimore, suspect dead

Baltimore police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said the agent was taken to a hospital and that...
Baltimore police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said the agent was taken to a hospital and that his condition was unknown.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — A U.S. marshal was shot while serving an arrest warrant in Baltimore on Thursday morning and the suspect was killed by return fire, police said.

Baltimore police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said in an email that the shooting occurred about 6:15 a.m. She said the agent was taken to a hospital and his condition was unknown.

The shooting suspect was shot by return fire and died.

U.S. Marshals Commander Don Snider told The Baltimore Sun the suspect was wanted on charges of murder and armed robbery.

Snider said the fugitive opened fire, prompting law enforcement officers to shoot back.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

