Police looking for man who is considered armed and dangerous

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo police are on the hunt for a man who forced his way into the Stepping Stones Resource Center and threatened staff with a gun.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The center is located at 2902 South University Drive.

Staff immediately locked down the building and the man, known as 18-year-old Austin Ruddell, left the property in a white 4-door, Honda Accord, with North Dakota plates bearing 288 DGW.

Ruddell is a white man, who is 6′2″, 200 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen i a white t-shirt and jeans.

Fargo police and local law enforcement are actively looking for Ruddell.

If you see him or his vehicle please call 911 and do not approach him.

Ruddell is considered to be armed and dangerous.

