Police Investigating Reports of Shots Fired in North Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired on Fargo’s north side.

Police and ambulances responded to 925 11th Avenue North around 2 Thursday morning.

Our Valley Today photographer saw an ambulance leaving the scene with lights and sirens on, but there’s no word yet from Fargo PD about injuries.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.