ND Bill Would Extend Time to Report Child Sex Abuse

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota House is considering bipartisan legislation that gives survivors of child sex abuse

more time to sue their alleged perpetrators for crimes that could date back decades. The Bill would provide a two-year window to

suspend the statute of limitations to file claims against alleged abusers or institutions that protected them. Several adult victims of

child sexual abuse appealed to lawmakers in emotional testimony yesterday to back legislation, which says victims could file claims

for two years after the bill’s enactment date of August 1st, regardless of how long ago the incident is alleged to have happened.

