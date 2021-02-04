ND Bill Would Extend Time to Report Child Sex Abuse
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota House is considering bipartisan legislation that gives survivors of child sex abuse
more time to sue their alleged perpetrators for crimes that could date back decades. The Bill would provide a two-year window to
suspend the statute of limitations to file claims against alleged abusers or institutions that protected them. Several adult victims of
child sexual abuse appealed to lawmakers in emotional testimony yesterday to back legislation, which says victims could file claims
for two years after the bill’s enactment date of August 1st, regardless of how long ago the incident is alleged to have happened.
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.