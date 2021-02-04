Advertisement

Moorhead man injured in rollover accident

He was taken to Sanford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Highway 10 at Highway 32 in Eglon Township
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol says the roads were icy and snow-covered when a man rolled his pickup in Clay County.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on February 3rd in Eglon Township, just east of Hawley.

According to the crash report, 73-year-old Virgil Wilfred Kohler of Moorhead was heading east on Highway 10 at Highway 32 when his car left the road and rolled into the median.

