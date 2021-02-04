Moorhead man injured in rollover accident

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota State Patrol says the roads were icy and snow-covered when a man rolled his pickup in Clay County.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on February 3rd in Eglon Township, just east of Hawley.

According to the crash report, 73-year-old Virgil Wilfred Kohler of Moorhead was heading east on Highway 10 at Highway 32 when his car left the road and rolled into the median.

He was taken to Sanford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.