MNsure Opening Special 3-Month Enrollment Period

By Cordell Wagner
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota’s state-run health insurance will open a 3 month special enrollment period to help

uninsured and other Minnesotans obtain coverage MNsure says the open enrollment will begin February 16th and run through May

17th. The announcement follows nationwide special enrollment period ordered by President Joe Biden last week for states that

participate in the federal exchange. MNsure ran a similar special enrollment period for uninsured Minnesotans last March just after

the start of the pandemic and enrolled nearly 100,000 Minnesotans into private coverage.

