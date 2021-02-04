Advertisement

Man dies after crashing with train in Otter Tail Co.

Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says just before 9:00 Thursday morning, they received a report of a vehicle crash with a Canadian Pacific train.

Deputies say the crash happened at the railroad crossing on 308th Street, near the intersection with 460th Ave. just southeast of Otter Tail City.

Deputies also say the 60-year-old man was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck and died after the train hit his vehicle on the passenger side. The driver’s name is not being released at this time.

