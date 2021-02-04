Advertisement

Law enforcement argue for pinging

(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Mike Morken
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Cass County’s Sheriff Jesse Jahner says he feels confident that law enforcement will be able to use pinging in emergency situations. Jahner and other law enforcement members in North Dakota are against a move to limit the use of cell phone pinging during certain situations. House Bill 1456 was introduced in Bismarck on Wednesday. Part of the bill wants to prevent officers from pinging immediately while searching for a missing person or someone, who may have been kidnapped. Jahner says “We would want that ability, of course, to try and locate that person and get them help.” He went on to say law enforcement would have to obtain a search warrant, which takes valuable time. After testifying on Wednesday, the sheriff says it appears that changes will be made to the bill to allow officers to continue pinging in emergency cases.

