Ice covered roads contribute to rollover in Richland County

Richland County, ND Sheriff's Dept. badge
Richland County, ND Sheriff's Dept. badge
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEAR WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Richland County says roads were icy at the time of a crash where the vehicle hitch the ditch and rolled.

The crash report says it happened around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3 on Hwy. 13.

Three people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and one person was hurt. That person refused medical attention but is expected to be ok.

Authorities are again reminding people to slow down as we deal with icy roads in the region.

