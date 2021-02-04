Advertisement

House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath for impeachment case

President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House,...
President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Trump is en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort.((AP Photo/Alex Brandon))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats on Thursday asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.

A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.

The Senate impeachment trial starts in earnest on February 9. Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Thomas Townson
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled; Devils Lake man found deceased
Kayla Dronen mugshot
Woman connected to string of package thefts, car break-ins now charged
Austin Ruddell's vehicle
Police looking for man who is considered armed and dangerous
18-year-old Ashton Joel Bellefeuille
Man accused of stabbing women in eyes going to trial

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State...
Biden speech to signal to world more diplomatic engagement
More than 31 million vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S. so far, according to the...
US rushes to catch up in the race to detect coronavirus mutations
Rudy Giuliani is named in a massive libel lawsuit. Smartmatic is suing him, Fox News and others...
Voting company Smartmatic sues Fox, Giuliani over election fraud claims
State health leaders say the pandemic is increasing drug overdoses at an alarming rate and...
McKinsey agrees to pay nearly $600M over opioid crisis