Getting ahead of the vaccine line at local pharmacies

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

If you find yourself routinely checking your MyChart, voicemail or mailbox to find out when it’s your turn for a shot, you’re not alone. However, some people in the valley are turning to the local pharmacies that are getting hundreds of vaccine doses...

“We’re just very happy that we are able to play a part,” Trisha Oss, a Pharmacist at SKripts Pharmacy.

Trisha Oss, a pharmacist at Costco in West Fargo, said they’ve been hard at work giving out 200 COVID-19 allocations this week.

“We are currently vaccinating people 65 and older that have high-risk conditions for severe COVID-19 disease,” said Oss. “So we’re targeting 75 and older first and then 65 and older with two high-risk conditions and 65 and older with one high-risk condition.”

Here at SKripts pharmacy, you have to first go online to their website, fill out an application and bring it to the pharmacy.

“We are kind of doing the screening beforehand so that we can sort people into priority groups and then vaccinate based on their priority group within Phase 1B,” said Oss.

Meanwhile, over at the Thrifty White Pharmacy inside Fargo’s Cashwise, spots filled up fast for those in Phase 1B.

Thrifty got 100 allocations of the vaccine Wednesday and some in West Fargo.

People also must go to their website to find an open time slot, fill in their information and answer questions.

SKripts pharmacy told Valley News Live the federal government covers the vaccine, and all insurances are covering the administration fee. If someone is uninsured, the federal government has you covered.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.