UND Football picked seventh; three selected to preseason honorable mention team

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced on Wednesday the league’s preseason poll, voted on by the coaches, as well as its preseason team, voted by the coaches, sports information directors, and a media panel. All 10 teams participating this spring have at least one honoree, topped by North Dakota State and South Dakota State with nine total selections each. UND, entering its first year in the conference, has three honorable mention selections in Jordan Canady (Sr., DB), Ryan Tobin (Sr., OL) and Jaxson Turner (Sr., LB). The Fighting Hawks were also selected seventh in the preseason poll.

Canady returns to the Fighting Hawks having started the last 28 games at safety over his career and will enter 2021 as the team’s returning leading tackler with 87 stops and a team-best 53 solo tackles. The New Berlin, Wis., native currently ranks fifth in UND’s Division I history (2008-present) with four career interceptions and sixth with 18 pass breakups. Last season, he set a new career high with 14 total tackles against No. 1 North Dakota State.

Tobin will once again anchor an offensive line for the Fighting Hawks in 2021 that will not see much changed from the year prior, as all five returners have started at least four games in 2019. The senior has started all but three games over his playing career, making all of those appearances at left guard, and helped the Fighting Hawks surrender only 19 sacks on the season and set multiple passing records last season.

After an injury-riddled season in 2019, Turner will look to get back to his quarterback-sacking ways in the spring. The Esko, Minn., native finished sixth on the team with 44 tackles and second with 4.5 sacks. He was crucial in the win over No. 24 Sam Houston State, registering a season-best nine tackles and a pair of sacks. The linebacker enters the campaign with 11 career sacks, placing him fourth in UND’s DI era.

North Dakota opens the season at home against Southern Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 20 from the Alerus Center.

