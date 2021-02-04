Florida police search for car stolen while carrying COVID-19 vaccine

PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Florida police are investigating the theft of a car that was carrying $10,000 worth of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Plant City Police Department said Thursday that it is searching for a man suspected of having stolen the vehicle with 30 vials inside.

The police incident report says the car had been left with the engine running and unlocked by a driver who worked for CDR Maguire, a contractor that had been providing vaccination scheduling and COVID testing.

News outlets say police said the driver had left the keys in ignition and gotten out to ask for instructions on where to go.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.