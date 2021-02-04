Essentia Health relocating vaccine distribution

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Starting on Monday, February 8th, Essentia Health will begin to administer its COVID-19 vaccinations in a new location and by appointment only.

It will be at the COVID-19 Vaccination Center, located at 5100 14th Avenue South in Fargo, which is the former Gordmans building.

You will need to schedule an appointment to receive their vaccine will be allowed to enter the building.

Walk-in vaccinations are not available.

The space is going to be shared with other vaccine providers including Fargo Cass Public Health and Sanford Health.

Each group will facilitate its own vaccination operation.

Currently, Essentia Health is continuing to vaccinate Phase 1A health care workers and Phase 1B North Dakota residents who are age 75 and older as well as those who have an established primary care provider in the state of North Dakota.

The demand far outweighs supply.

Vaccine allocation is subject to change and appointments may need to be re-scheduled due to vaccine availability.

Essentia Health is using a randomized selection process for those who are in Phase 1B and notifying them through MyChart messages, recorded phone messages and mailed letters to let them know when they are invited to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Phone messages will go to the patients’ preferred phone number in their medical record.

All Essentia Health patients are encouraged to sign up for MyChart which will be the primary method of notification.

To sign up, click here and click on the “MyChart” button in the upper right-hand corner; then click “sign up.”

There is also an app for smart devices.

Since mid-December, Essentia Health has administered about 30,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines across North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, including about 6,700 in Fargo with another 2,400 scheduled in the coming weeks. We will continue to follow guidance from our state health departments in determining prioritization.

