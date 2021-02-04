Dilworth Police make contact with man with phone to make bomb threats

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dilworth Police have made contact with a man linked to a phone that was used to make threats to blow up the Police Department on Wednesday.

Police made contact with 26-year-old Bradley St Claire who lives in Dilworth.

His cell phone was taken and the number matches the number that called 911.

Around 3 P.M. on Wednesday, a man called saying he would blow up the Police Department.

They tracked the call to the 3200 block of Center Avenue in Moorhead, before the phone was turned off.

The same phone had made a lot of calls to 911 on Tuesday night and hung up.

Police are working on obtaining a search warrant for the phone.

Charges of Terroristic Threats will be requested from the County Attorney.

