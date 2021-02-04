Advertisement

Devils Lake Police warning of homeless sex offender

Alton Mitzel is a sex offender in the Devils Lake area and is currently homeless.
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Devils Lake are warning the public about a homeless high-risk sex offender in that area.

42-year-old Alton Mitzel is convicted of gross sexual imposition from 2002 when court documents say he raped a teen girl while holding a knife against her throat.

High-risk sex offenders are considered the most like to reoffend.

