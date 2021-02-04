Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative reporting icy power lines causing extensive power outages

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting icy power lines causing extensive power outages this morning.

These outages have mostly been impacting members in the Forbes, Ellendale, Monango, Merricourt, Edgeley, Kulm, Fredonia, Gackle, Streeter, Jud and Alfred areas.

If you come across any downed power lines, make sure to stay away.

In many cases, the company has found downed power lines that were still energized.

Even though the company knows the problem is widespread, they ask that you call in if you experience an outage.

The company says it helps them located all the areas that need attention.

