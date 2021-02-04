Advertisement

Breaking down the use of the COVID-19 Vaccine Locator Map

You just need to enter the zip code or city to find a provider near you. While the locator map is currently for seniors, it will expand as more Minnesotans are able to get the vaccine. Map link is included in the article.(Minnesota COVID-19 Response)
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota COVID-19 Response releases a COVID-19 vaccine locator map to connect people ages 65 and older with local providers.

You just need to enter the zip code or city to find a provider near you.

While the locator map is currently for seniors, it will expand as more Minnesotans are able to get the vaccine.

There is still a limited amount of vaccine, so appointments may not be available everywhere.

All vaccinations are by appointment only, and each provider manages its own schedules and appointments.

Not all providers are offering appointments to people in all priority groups. Please contact providers to confirm vaccination location and hours, that they have vaccine doses and appointments available, and that you are eligible for vaccination at that site.

If you are not connected with a health care provider, resources are available on Health Care Assistance. The COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program may be another option to explore.

As the federal government distributes additional vaccine doses, new providers and locations will be added. All locations below are approximate.

Everyone, whether you have been vaccinated or not, still needs to wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet away from others, wash your hands a lot, and stay home if you are sick.

The map can be found here: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp

