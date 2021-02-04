Advertisement

1 in 4 Americans plan on avoiding vaccine, poll says

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new poll shows about a quarter of people in the U.S. plan to avoid a COVID-19 vaccine if possible.

The poll, from Monmouth University, is based on calls to more than 800 adults in late January.

According to the poll, 50% of Americans plan on getting the vaccine as soon as they can, while 19% plan on waiting to see how others fare with it before deciding. Another 24% of people say they don’t plan on getting the vaccine.

Patrick Murray, the director of the university’s independent polling institute, said partisanship is the biggest factor.

“It says a lot about the depth of our partisan divide that it could impact public health like this,” he said.

The poll reported 42% of Republicans said they’d avoid the vaccine, compared to 10% of Democrats.

Demographically, the poll reports about 67% of people 65 and older want to get the vaccine as soon as possible while 52% of people under the age of 65 do.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Thomas Townson
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled; Devils Lake man found deceased
Kayla Dronen mugshot
Woman connected to string of package thefts, car break-ins now charged
18-year-old Ashton Joel Bellefeuille
Man accused of stabbing women in eyes going to trial
Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, (right) told officers before he died that his mother’s boyfriend shot...
Boy, 11, told cops who killed his mom, sister before he died

Latest News

A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
US unemployment claims fall to 779,000 but job cuts grind on
Baltimore police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said the agent was taken to a hospital and that...
Police: US marshal shot in Baltimore, suspect dead
The book is called “Beautiful Things” and will center on Hunter Biden’s well-publicized...
Hunter Biden’s memoir ‘Beautiful Things’ out in April
Highway 10 at Highway 32 in Eglon Township
Moorhead man injured in rollover accident
A new building owner discovers a hidden attic filled with more than 100-year-old priceless...
Historical treasures found in hidden attic of old building