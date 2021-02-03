Woman connected to string of package thefts, car break-ins now charged

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman believed to be behind a string of car break-ins and package thefts on Dec. 9, 2020 is now behind bars, facing multiple charges.

35-year-old Kayla Dronen is charged with three counts of theft under $500, unlawful entry into a vehicle, conspiracy to commit theft, unlawful use of plates, and fleeing an officer.

Court documents say around 8 a.m. on Dec. 9, a woman’s car was broken into in her apartment parking lot at 2421 20th Ave. S. A neighbor had seen a male and female rummaging through the victim’s car and leaving with a large amount of paperwork in their hands, which was later determined to be the victim’s birth certificate, title to the car, a cell phone and $100 in cash.

Just before noon that same day, officers were also dispatched to a package theft report at the 4700 block of 51st St. S. The theft was caught on the victim’s doorbell camera, which shows the suspect as a white female, later determined to be Dronen. The victim reported a loss of just under $70 in stolen items, including a new toy for a child.

Just before 2 p.m. on Dec. 9, Fargo officers were dispatched to the 4200 block 43rd Ave. S. for a report of a package theft. A male witness told officers he saw a man walking away from his neighbor’s home with an arm full of packages before hauling them into a nearby vehicle. The witness says there was a female passenger in the suspect vehicle.

The victim’s later reported to police that around $200 worth of items were stolen in the porch pirate incident including a purse, a North Face shirt, earrings, baby blankets, an Under Armor backpack, two gift cards and a Laker’s shirt.

Documents say officers tried to pull over Dronen and her male accomplice multiple times, however, court documents say the car would flee at a high rate of speed.

Court documents say Dronen is also connected to a porch pirate incident back in September when a woman caught her on her doorbell camera. Crime Analysts at Fargo Police later connected the theft to Dronen after the string of incidents on Dec. 9.

Court records show Dronen also has similar, open criminal cases against her in North Dakota including theft, unauthorized use of an ID or credit card, and conspiracy to commit theft.

