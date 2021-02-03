Where you live may factor into how long it takes West Fargo fire crews to get to your home

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller said that 2021 is predicted to be the busiest one yet for the West Fargo Fire Department.

In 2019, it took around six minutes and 30 seconds for the first crews from the 1st Street fire station to get anywhere north of I-94 and south of Main Avenue East for a medical emergency and fire.

Last year, response times took longer. It took seven minutes and 18 seconds to get to a fire and six minutes and 43 seconds for a medical emergency.

A new fire station behind Menards will help times in that area and the one served by a fully staffed fire station south of I-94 and north of 36th Avenue.

Last year, it took four minutes and 11 seconds for crews in that zone for emergency medical calls and just over five minutes for a fire. Fuller said the goal is to get to 5 minutes.

“Last year, we didn’t see any issues with road construction,” said West Fargo Fire Chief Dan Fuller. “Now that Sheyenne Street’s done, now that the congestion is eased, we’re getting through there quicker and we’re seeing a decrease in response times into the northern part of the city.”

Fuller said they’re aiming for 2023 to open the new West Fargo Fire Department, with a price tag of $10 million, and will pay for using a capital improvement sales tax.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.