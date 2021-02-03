Walz raises $1.7 million for likely 2022 re-election bid

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has raised $1.7 million for his likely 2022 reelection bid since he took office two years ago and finished 2020 with $1.3 million in the bank.

While Walz has not formally announced that he’ll seek a second term, his campaign also said Tuesday that he raised an additional $550,000 last month, which was not reflected in the two-year report.

Minnesota Republicans have been trying to soften Walz up over his handling of the pandemic.

But no clear frontrunner has emerged in the GOP gubernatorial field yet.

